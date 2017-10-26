Chelsea Clinton's Tweet For Hillary's Birthday Is So Adorable

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton turned 70 years old on Thursday, Oct. 26, and her 37-year-old daughter, Chelsea took to Twitter to celebrate, along with many others. The two have a history of sweet moments together, but Chelsea Clinton's tweet for Hillary Clinton's birthday is so adorable that it might just top all the other ones. Chelsea tweeted a childhood photo of her and her mother at a kitchen table saying, "Happy Birthday Mom! So thankful for every birthday & every year we’ve shared. Looking forward to many more!"

Chelsea wasn't the only family member to reach out over social media. Hillary's husband, former President Bill Clinton, also sent out a birthday tweet, saying, "70 has never looked so beautiful. Happy birthday, @ hillaryclinton!"

So far, Hillary has not responded publicly to the tweets or explicitly acknowledged her own birthday on social media. Instead, however, she seems to be celebrating her birthday in a very Hillary-specific way: By talking about policy. The one and only tweet she sent out on her birthday, as of Thursday afternoon, is about the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which she supported as first lady. CHIP's funding expired last month, and the House is voting on extending it next week. In her tweet, Hillary urged followers to call Congress at 202-224-3121 to tell them to act on CHIP to get children health care.

Aside from Chelsea's heart-warming tweet, she and her mother have shared many sweet mother-daughter moments over the years. At the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in July 2016, Chelsea spoke on behalf of her mother, the Democratic nominee for president, saying,

Regardless of what happened in my life, she was always, always there for me. That feeling, being valued and loved, that's something that my mom wants for every child. It is the calling of her life.

She also talked about her mother's relationship with her daughter, saying,

Charlotte loves FaceTiming with Grandma. My mom can be about to walk on stage for a debate or a speech, and it just doesn't matter. She'll drop everything for a few minutes of blowing kisses and reading Chugga Chugga Choo Choo with her granddaughter.

Happy Birthday Mom! So thankful for every birthday & every year we’ve shared. Looking forward to many more! @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/UFzDEWfAQf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 26, 2017

70 has never looked so beautiful. Happy birthday, @hillaryclinton! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 26, 2017

Children are going to lose their health care. No one should want that. Call your member of Congress and tell them to act: 202-224-3121 https://t.co/oPI6d6NNko — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2017

At the DNC, Chelsea went on to note that her mother "never forgets who she's fighting for," explaining that she has spent her life working for women, children, the environment, criminal justice, and the LGBTQ+ community.

What was even sweeter than Chelsea's words was Hillary Clinton's reaction caught on camera. Clinton posted a photo to Instagram captioned, "So proud."

After Chelsea spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, she tweeted: "Mom, I love you, I am so proud of you & I am grateful every single day you're my mom. It meant so much to be able to tell the country why."

Mom, I love you, I am so proud of you & I am grateful every single day you're my mom. It meant so much to be able to tell the country why. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 29, 2016

Chelsea also had defended her mother on Twitter when it comes to President Donald Trump and bullying memes he tweeted out to his followers. Chelsea responded to Trump after he retweeted a meme of him hitting a golf ball at Clinton. Her response was, "The President shared a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at my other and I didn't block him (though I did wish he had been focused on the UN).

The President shared a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at my mother & I didn't block him (though I did wish he had been focused on the UN). https://t.co/RJ2bMbOmB1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 20, 2017

In May 2017, Chelsea Clinton told The View that her mother losing the election was an "unexpected blessing" for the family because of "all the time we have been able to spend together." Chelsea explained that her daughter has been able to spend more time with her grandparents now that the Clintons are living in New York, rather than the White House.

We hope they're celebrating this birthday together and get to have a nice day with the family.