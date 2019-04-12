Prom-goers in Texas are in for a treat (literally), because Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's Croissant Corsages for prom 2019 are here. Yes, I said "Croissant Corsages" — and, no, that wasn't a typo. However, that's how Croissant Corsages were born. Apparently, teens across the nation have accidentally spelled "corsage" as "croissant" while texting their dates in the past, so Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen took advantage of the hilarious mistake. TBH, I think I did the same thing while I was trying to write "corsage" back in high school, but Croissant Corsages weren't a thing back then. If they were, I totally would have opted for one of 'em instead of a standard floral accessory — but I digress.

So, what's a Croissant Corsage, anyway? It's exactly what it sounds like: a corsage that's made with an actual croissant. It's dainty and delicious, and perfect for any prom-goer who's craving a baked good on the big night. However, I should make one thing clear: Not all prom-goers across the nation will be able to grab a Croissant Corsage (sigh). According to a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen press release, only those located in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas of Texas will be able to order them. (That doesn't mean you can't make your own in a different state, though.)

Courtesy of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

If you're located near Dallas or Fort Worth (or know someone who is), you can go ahead and order a Croissant Corsage straight from the source. As you can see, each corsage features Cheddar’s Honey Butter Croissant, which is a staple menu item at the restaurant that's baked fresh daily and drizzled with honey butter. Of course, the Croissant Corsage won't be dripping in butter, because getting a butter stain on your prom dress would be less than ideal.

According to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's press release, the Croissant Corsage also features a selection of flowers including baby's breath and roses. The roses make the corsages extra unique, though, because prom-goers can choose which color they want. According to the Croissant Corsage ordering webpage, those colors include orange, pink, white, yellow, and red — so pick your favorite.

Courtesy of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

There are a few more things that you should know if you plan on ordering a $20 Croissant Corsage from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Throughout the process, you'll need to provide your name, email address, phone number, quantity of corsages, and your preferred pickup time. If you want your corsage on a Friday or Saturday (the typical prom nights), make sure you place your order by 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Keep in mind that you won't be picking it up at an actual Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen location, though. According to the company's press release, you'll get your Croissant Corsage at Petals and Stems, the Dallas-based florist that the restaurant partnered with to make the accessories possible.

If you live in the Dallas or Fort Worth area of Texas, be sure to get your Croissant Corsage in time for the big night. They're only available while supplies last, so order up. While you're waiting, go ahead and visit a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen location and devour your own Honey Butter Croissant (with the honey butter drizzle, of course).