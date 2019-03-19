Thanks to the convenience of online shopping, going to the store and buying something in person has basically become a thing of the past. I mean, why actually go to the mall when you can purchase anything you want from the comfort of your home? It's just too easy. In fact, it looks like the entire process is getting even easier, because checkout for Instagram shopping is here. Thanks to the new feature, which was announced on Tuesday, March 19, you'll be able to buy your favorite products straight from your Instagram app. Just swipe and shop. How's that for convenience?

Before you get too excited about the new shopping capability, there are a few things you should know. For starters, it's only available for Instagram users in the United States right now. If that's you, go ahead and see if the checkout feature is on your app. One more thing that you should keep in mind is that not all retailers on Instagram can use the in-app checkout capability yet. However, according to Instagram, more than 20 popular brands currently have access to the feature. Some of those brands include Zara, Prada, Kylie Cosmetics, H&M, and Adidas — so get stoked.

Now that you know which brands to shop from via Instagram, you're probably wondering how to use the feature. Thankfully, it's super easy to do. To begin, go ahead and start scanning your favorite brands' pages for items that you'd like to buy. Just remember that not all companies on Instagram have access to the checkout feature yet. For a complete list of companies that do, take a look at Instagram's blog post about its checkout capability.

Once you've found the *perfect* item that you want to buy, click on its product tag. After that, a list of product details should appear on your screen, and you'll be able to personalize your order. Once you're done, you can click on the blue button that says "Checkout on Instagram." If it's your first time using the feature, you'll have to provide Instagram with your email address, shipping info, and payment details. Don't worry, though: You'll only have to do that once, because the app will save your info for future purchases.

After giving Instagram your information and reviewing your details, you can hit "Place Order" right on the app. It's literally that simple. To make the process even easier, Instagram will send you shipping notifications on the app so you're up to date on the whereabouts of your order.

Something tells me that I'm going to need some serious will power while scrolling through Instagram now.

Still, I'm super excited to use the feature. Apparently, companies who are currently using the checkout capability are excited about it, too. In an email to Elite Daily from Instagram, Sara Spännar, H&M's Head of Marketing & Communications, talked about the convenient new feature. She said,

We are excited to be part of this launch and to offer U.S. customers the possibility to buy our products straight off Instagram. We believe this is a great way to offer fashion fans an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. Instagram is such an important channel and we look forward to exploring this new way of shopping.

So, go ahead and start shopping. If your go-to brand isn't using the checkout capability yet, cross your fingers that it'll get access to the feature soon.