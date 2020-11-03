Oh, to be able to see the world through rose-colored glasses. Actually, maybe I (somewhat) can, if Charlotte Tilbury has anything to say about it. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Charlotte Tilbury's dropping a new limited-edition Luxury Palette that's guaranteed to fly off the virtual shelves in a flash. The new palette, aptly named Fire Rose, is brimming with sparkly shades and sultry depth that makes wearing pink-toned eyeshadow feel less like a potential kitsch-y disaster and more like the bold, magnetic statement your makeup needs. Seriously, the unofficial Queen of the Smokey Eye knew exactly what she was doing here.

The new palette retails for $53 and is available exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com. Fire Rose's color story is particularly eye-catching because, put simply, it's not an overload of pink and rose. Rather, it's a combination of priming and deepening shades that offer a delicate balance of high-shine and definition — something Tilbury is known for.

“For all of my Luxury Palettes, I have decoded the secret to mesmerising eyes into an easy-to-use application ritual — prime, enhance, smoke, pop — so everyone can create dazzling smokey eyes to mesmerise in minutes," Tilbury tells Elite Daily. "My Luxury Palette in Fire Rose features a brand new Super Pop shade, with multi-reflecting pigments to give your eyes the ultimate glamorous sparkle and a super luxurious skin-feel that’s perfect for the holiday season. Press the shimmering gold foil Super Pop shade onto the centre of the eyelid using your fingertip for the perfect molten diamond sparkle finishing touch!”

Aside from Fire Rose's gorgeous color story, the textures boast everything you know and love about a solid Charlotte Tilbury shadow: It's soft to the touch, packs an astounding amount of pigment, and stays all day. You really love to see it!

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Alongside the Fire Rose Luxury Palette, the brand is dropping two new delicious shades — named by fans — of the brand's creamy Eyes To Mesmerise formula, which retails for $32. Dipping your finger or a brush into this formula feels like dipping into luxury. A single swipe of Sunset Rose (a true rose-gold hue) or Copper Sunrise (a warmer-toned copper rose) delivers a gorgeous payoff of rosy sheen anywhere you want it.

"My cooling crème Eyes to Mesmerise pots give you maximum impact with minimum effort," says Tilbury. "You can create multiple eye-brightening finishes from a sheer wash of colour to a richly pigmented sheen for instant, shimmering, sunlit beauty. These glide-on-and-go crèmes are so easy and effortless to apply: Using your fingertip, smooth seamlessly over the eye lid to create glistening metallic magic for your eyes in minutes!”

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

As someone on the forefront of beauty concepts, trends, and innovations, Tilbury dove deep into rosy hues for a reason: This color family is a major trend for the winter that'll bring life back to our tired eyes this season and remind you of warmer days. Not to mention, they're universally wearable and easy to apply. "For winter, mesmerising shades of rose gold, copper, and beautiful russet-berry hues will be everywhere! These shades are super-wearable, [and] they gild the eyes with colour in the most seductive, sophisticated way," says Tilbury

Plus, if you've yet to play around with bold, high-impact eye looks, you better get ready for it. Nationwide face-covering mandates have made makeup on the lower half of your face a little more difficult. Now, eye makeup is taking center stage. "Masks have really made our eyes the focus of our face, which I love – they call me the Queen of the Smokey Eye!" says Tilbury. "We communicate through our eyes now more than ever, and it’s important to make your eyes stand out and sparkle this holiday."

Say no more, Queen! Head to CharlotteTilbury.com on Thursday, Nov. 5 to snag your limited-edition Luxury Palette in Fire Rose and Eyes to Mesmerise in Sunset Rose and Copper Sunrise.