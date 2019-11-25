As holiday season rolls around, perhaps the most aesthetically satisfying things you'll find in stores are neatly arranged and well-packaged gift sets — and let’s just say Charlotte Tilbury totally nailed that in its Magic Gift Shop this year. But the brand isn’t limiting its over-achieving tendencies to cute and creative gift sets, because they're bringing that same energy to their discounted prices, too. If you love Charlotte Tilbury products, you’ll be happy to know they're serving some major deals this Black Friday. It's pretty clear Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday 2019 sale did not come to play, so you'll definitely want to check out the brand's deals.

Whatever you buy from the sale, you can rest easy knowing you're spending your money on high-quality items, because Charlotte Tilbury never fails to deliver pigmented, long-lasting products. This year's discounts are going to encourage you to fill your cart until it's overflowing with cult-favorite products, from Magic Cream to Pillow Talk Lipstick to Filmstar Bronze & Glow. For Black Friday this year, Charlotte Tilbury is offering 30% off tons of select products from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

Charlotte Tilbury products are all-around amazing, but here are some products that really steal the spotlight and deserve a spot in your shopping bag.

The Rebel Eye Kit features three lust-worthy, full-size Charlotte Tilbury products: The Rebel Eyeshadow Palette, which boasts the most stunning green hues; a Rock 'n' Kohl eyeliner to give you a smoked-out looked; and a Full Fat Lashes Mascara to give you, well, full, fat lashes.

Discounted by $60, the regular $200 Charlotte Tilbury Naught And Nice Magic Box offers some of Charlotte Tilbury's bestsellers in a mix of full sizes and travel sizes. I won't give away the full lineup of the advent calendar, but just know you can snag an Eyes to Mesmerize in Jean, a Mini Magic Cream Moisturizer, and a Mini Goddess Skin Clay Mask.

A perfect pout has never been easier, thanks to Charlotte Tilbury's Perfect Pout Kit. Featuring your choice of shade for a K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick, a Lip Cheat Lip Liner, and a Lip Lustre Lip Gloss, this kit has ever step of your lip routine covered.