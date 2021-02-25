TikTokers have joined the ranks of Hollywood actors and world-famous musicians and become A-listers in their own right. One of the byproducts of widespread fame, of course, is getting asked for a photo-opp or two every time you leave the house, but Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's story about meeting someone's kids for cash goes beyond the traditional meet and greet.

On David Dobrik and Jason Nash's Feb. 24 episode of their podcast Views, they invited the D'Amelio sisters on for a brief chat about their rise to fame. The conversation started out pretty standard, with Charli and Dixie admitting they were fans of Dobrik and Nash prior to becoming famous themselves, having watched many of their YouTube videos.

Then, the conversation shifted when Dobrik asked the duo for their craziest money-earning story. He prompted them with an example from his own life, telling listeners about a situation where he was asked to appear at a child's birthday party for $24,000. Charli then told a story about getting an offer to call a father's kids who were big fans of the sisters. She denied the request at first, but after running into the dad IRL, she obliged and met the kids instead.

"The dad was feeling very excited to just hand us stacks of cash. Half of it was U.S. dollars and half of it was Canadian cash," Charli said. She specified that they were with her mother and another family friend at that time, so they decided to follow the dad up to his hotel room to meet his kids.

"We went up to their hotel room. This guy was like, 'Follow me up to this hotel room, I have cash.' So we went," Dixie elaborated. The sisters emphasized that it wasn't a complete stranger who reached out, and wouldn't confirm the dollar amount they received for the meet and greet, but that it was still an interesting experience.

"When I met them, it wasn't nearly as much as they had offered me, but I was like, 'I don't care. If I met your kids, I'd make a video with them.' I have no problem with that, that's what I do, that's why I'm here," Charli concluded the story. The whole situation did sound pretty sketchy and strange, but thankfully the girls stayed safe and ended up with a nice payout for the quick meeting.