Charli D'Amelio is one of the most famous teenage celebrities in the world right now. After finding popularity on TikTok, she gained a massive following on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter as well, leading her to eventually find partnerships with big-name brands like Hollister, Dunkin' Donuts, and Morphe. Of course, with all the attention comes critics, who take everything she says or does the wrong way. On Sept. 9, the star "liked" a fan edit involving her and other creators and haters interpreted it as shade. Charli D'Amelio's response to rumors she shaded other TikTok creators explains what really happened, however.

With over 86 million TikTok followers and 28 million Instagram followers, D'Amelio has a lot of eyes watching her every move. Fans love her so much they even dedicate accounts just for sharing their favorite videos and pictures of her. D'Amelio follows some of her favorite pages, and fans who run those accounts can't help but get excited whenever she "likes" their posts.

One of her most recent "likes" was a montage of various creators together. "You know what that looks like? Success," a voiceover said in the clip. Watch it below.

The post was meant to celebrate the creators' accomplishments, but some took it as shade. Since D'Amelio was the final star shown in the clip, some people thought it was meant to imply the previous celebs shown weren't as successful as her. Once she realized people had it all wrong, D'Amelio spoke out to explain why she really liked the video.

"After sitting and watching the edit, it doesn’t look like a ‘plot twist’ edit that is bringing down someone else. It looks like a group edit for a bunch of women who are very successful, which is why it makes sense for why they used a song with the word ‘success’ in it," D'Amelio said.

"All of the girls in the video have been nothing but sweet to me every time I have talked to them. I’m truly sorry if I upset anyone, but please know I never thought of it as a mean-spirited edit or would ever want to bring down any other creators," she added.

There you have it. D'Amelio was supporting the other women, not trying to tear them down, so people really need to think twice before jumping to conclusions.