Over the past few weeks, it seems that just about every influencer has come under fire for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic. James Charles, Jake Paul, and Bryce Hall are a few of the stars who've found themselves in deep water. Now, after being seen at a house party during the summer, Charli D'Amelio is the latest influencer receiving criticism. Charli D'Amelio's response to backlash over going out during covid is pretty detailed about the precautions she's taking to keep herself and others safe, however.

In case you missed it, on July 22, D'Amelio attended Hype House's Larri Merritt's 22nd birthday party, where other big creators, like Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, and Emma Chamberlain were also spotted. According to Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, about 67 attendees were inside the house. Since many of these stars posted about the night on their social media pages, fans criticized them for using their platforms irresponsibly.

Weeks after the party went down, some fans still aren't happy with D'Amelio for going out to restaurants and hanging out with friends during the pandemic. On Sept. 14, she went on Instagram Live to address the issue.

"I am being safe. Before I do anything, I get a rapid test to make sure that I’m not being unsafe with what I’m doing, because I obviously do care about everyone," D'Amelio began. "Outside dinners in California [are] also something that everyone is allowed to do, and if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be going."

To make fans understand that she's taking precautions, D'Amelio explained her routine whenever she goes out in detail. "I make sure I wear my mask when I walk in. I eat, I don’t have my mask on, I leave, I put my mask back on, so I make sure I’m being safe. Throughout this, I’ve been getting tests at least once a week and wearing masks whenever I’m out," she said.

"I feel like that’s very important for you guys to know so you don’t think I’m just being careless... but I do appreciate you guys for holding me accountable," D'Amelio continued.

Watch D'Amelio respond to the backlash below.

D'Amelio's followers have mixed feelings about her apology, however. Some believe she's trying to be as safe as possible, but others are still criticizing her. Clearly, with millions of fans watching her every move, she can't satisfy everyone.