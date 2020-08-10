Charli D'Amelio knows a thing or two about being bullied online. Over the past year, the TikTok star has made it clear she doesn't stand for hate on social media, and now she's standing up for her TikTok friends who are also the victims of cyber-bullying. Charli D’Amelio's response to a troll body-shaming Kouvr is so supportive.

D'Amelio has found herself at the center of being verbally attacked on social media plenty of times since finding fame on TikTok in 2019. In recent months, D'Amelio has been more vocal than ever about the body-shaming comments she receives. She spoke out on Twitter in April, writing:

STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY! it’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight. why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down ...

It's not just the comments about herself that seem to upset D'Amelio. On Sunday, Aug. 9, D'Amelio caught wind of a video uploaded to TikTok that showed a male poking fun at Kouvr's body, and she stepped right in to support her friend and make it known the troll's words were not welcome.

"This is so incredibly rude," D'Amelio commented. "Kouvr is one of the most kind hearted people i know and she does not deserve this at all. this video is so disrespectful."

Hours later, D'Amelio posted another message on Twitter seemingly about the video. "I can’t understand why some people think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks, weight, sexual identity, etc in a negative way this can be hurtful to not only the person you are making fun of but also the people that look like or identify with what you are saying is a 'problem,'" she wrote.

Kouvr also posted a lengthy statement to her IG Stories and Twitter addressing the situation and speaking out about her ongoing experience with a negative body image.

Kouvr detailed some of the things she would see and criticize about herself when she she looked in the mirror, saying she “constantly hated the way [she] looked.”

Kouvr shared that it's taken her a long time to be able to accept and love herself and realize trying to look a certain way to please people will get her "nowhere" in life. She concluded her message reminding fans: “Before you take the time out of your day to tear someone down, you could just as easily lift someone up.”

Hopefully, with strong voices like D'Amelio and Kouvr, trolls will get the message that tearing people down on social media is not OK and should not be tolerated.