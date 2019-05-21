Channing Tatum and Jessie J are totally in love, guys. The relationship, which is now in its seventh month, is growing stronger by the day. And their Instagram comments to each other are only getting even more flirty as times goes on. Take Channing Tatum’s comment on Jessie J’s Instagram about packing, for example. Tatum left the comment on Jessie’s IG on Monday, May 20 and it’s beyond adorable.

In her Instagram post, Jessie J shared a photo of herself looking pretty carefree. But in the caption of the post, the singer explained that she was pretty stressed about packing for a trip.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack,” Jessie wrote in the caption of the post.

Being his ever-comedic self, Tatum responded to the photo with, “Can I be the snack?” which clearly demonstrated his thirst for Jessie. I don’t know about you, but that exchange seems pretty sweet to me. It’s clear that Tatum and Jessie have something good going for them right now. Too cute!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As I mentioned, the two stars have been dating for just about seven months now and things seem to be going strong. When the two started dating back in October 2018, eyewitnesses who spotted them out and about gave a pretty big hint that the relationship was already off to a good start.

"[Jessie and Channing] were super-sweet, super nice people. Jessie and Channing were sitting next to each other," the eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "[Channing] had his arm around her chair but they weren't all over each other. They were very low-key."

Since then, the relationship has only been getting stronger and in more recent months, the two stars have been more openly affectionate. For example, Tatum shared a very sweet message on Instagram back in March 2019 for Jessie’s birthday. In the Instagram post, Tatum shared a lovely photo of Jessie with the following caption:

Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.

How adorable is that? Tatum obviously went above and beyond to make Jessie feel special for her big day. And she actually did the same for him in April 2018 when he celebrated his birthday. She actually serenaded him in a video on Instagram:

All in all, it seems like Tatum and Jessie have a real handle on their relationship, which is wonderful to see. They obviously care about each other a great deal and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this relationship last far into the future. I mean, when they’re all over each other’s Instagram like they have been lately, I think that’s probably a very good sign that things are going well.