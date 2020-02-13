Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Ever since it took off at lightning speed, Channing Tatum and Jessie J's romance has become one of the most beloved in Hollywood. The couple's relationship reportedly began less than six months after Tatum announced his divorce from Jenna Dewan in April 2018, and for the most part, has steadily flourished ever since. Although, a brief breakup reportedly came in November 2019, the pair eventually found their way back to each other. Through it all, Channing Tatum and Jessie J's social media interactions gave fans a front-row seat to the ups and downs of their romance.

NOVEMBER 2018

Posting about a budding romance on social media is a big deal. When Tatum went to see Jessie live in concert on Nov. 13 and gushed about it afterward on Instagram, the significance was not lost on fans.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned an Instagram post.

After months of speculation, the post was the confirmation fans needed that Tatum and Jessie's reported romance was the real deal.

March 2019

Further proof Tatum was down to DTR on social media came on March 1, when he slid into the comments section of one of Jessie's selfies.

"Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now," he commented below the pic.

Even more flirty was Tatum's poem all about Jessie's beauty, delivered to her via IG DMs. Jessie shared a screenshot of the social media moment with fans on March 5, adding a heart of her own in appreciation of the poem.

“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless," Tatum wrote.

Jessie J/Instagram

That same month, Tatum shared this sweet post for Jessie's birthday on March 27.

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

April 2019

On April 10, Jessie posted "Baby Shark" lyrics on Tatum's Instagram page in response to a seriously introspective post — an iconic level of trolling.

When Tatum's birthday rolled around on April 26, Jessie was sure to give him a shoutout. In addition to sharing an adorable selfie with him, she sang a sultry original song in another post, singing: "It's your birthday, do, do what you want."

May 2019

On May 1, Tatum shared a naked photo of himself on the 'Gram and tagged Jessie, explaining she was to blame for the ultra-personal snapshot. Apparently, the photo was Tatum's "punishment" for losing a game of Jenga. Fans owe Jessie a big "thank you" for this one.

The couple got flirty again on May 19 when Jessie posted this photo and admitted in the caption that she needed a snack. Tatum chimed right in, asking, "Can I be the snack?"

December 2019

In mid-December, reports surfaced claiming the two had split up in November because of the difficulties they faced with a long distance relationship. Tatum was living in LA while Jessie reportedly preferred England. But given their social media interactions in December, it appeared the two remained on good terms through it all.

On Dec. 2, Tatum shared the big news that his Magic Mike Live show was coming to Australia on Instagram. "It’s happening... we’re comin’ for you Australia. 🇦🇺 Melbourne, see you in May 2020!" Tatum wrote.

Jessie cracked a joke after seeing the post. "I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan ... 😞" she wrote, to which Channing replied, "Next time I'm in Sydney, I'll get it done."

January 2020

It was only a few weeks later, on Jan. 24, when Jessie resurfaced on Tatum's Instagram page kissing his cheek in a photo, signaling they were back together.

Unfortunately, the post turned into the ultimate drama fest when one fan remarked Tatum looked better with his ex Jenna Dewan.

"Jenna looks better with you," the user wrote in the comments section. Tatum instantly hit back, penning a message defending Jessie.

"Hey Alex i don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them," he wrote. :Why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here."