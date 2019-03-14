Chance the Rapper is going to be a dad again! On Thursday, March 14, the 25-year-old rapper announced on his Instagram account that he and his new wife are expecting another baby. Chance the Rapper's Instagram announcing Kirsten Corley's pregnant is probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

In his Instagram post, Chance shared a screenshot of a note he’d written that says, “We pregnant again. Its a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE GOD.” Chance also captioned the post with, “New baby droppin September.”

Too cute! Chance and Corley already have a daughter together, Kensli Bennett, who was born in 2015. So, they’re already a solid family unit and this new baby girl is only going to bond them together even more.

The news of Chance and Corley’s new baby comes just days after the two lovebirds tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 9. According to People, guests included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, and Kirk Franklin. From photos posted to Chance’s Instagram account, it looks like the day was full of love, laughs, and a lot of celebration. They’re clearly incredibly happy together and it’s great that their family is growing. I’m sure it’s a special time for them!

This was Chance’s baby announcement:

Though Chance and Corley started dating back in 2013, they’ve known each other since they were kids. Chance recently shared the story of how they met on Twitter and even explained that he knew back then that he’d marry Corley some day. In March 6 Twitter thread about that first meeting, Chance explained that he was just 9-years-old the first time he saw Corley, who was lip-synching and dancing to a Destiny’s Child song with friends that day.

"This is where my memory comes back in a photographic manner. We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY'S CHILD!" the rapper recalled.

Read Chance’s story about meeting Corley down below:

Chance also recalled that he didn’t care much that the actual Destiny’s Child wasn’t there because he had eyes only for Corley.

“‘QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME.' Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen on my almost-a-decade of life on Earth," Chance wrote. "I shouldn't even say locked eyes 'cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography."

Clearly stunned by Corley and her friends’ performance, Chance declined the opportunity to perform himself. The reason? He says he “knew” he’d be Corley’s husband one day and wanted to wait.

"It's 'cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun," Chance wrote on Twitter. "So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it's happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

Well, it certainly sounds like marrying Corley was Chance’s destiny. He seems thrilled to have her in his life and the fact that they’re now expecting a second child together probably only makes him happier. It’s nice to see that love has worked so well in their favor. Congrats to them both!