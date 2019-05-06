For her second Met Gala, Celine Dion completely embraced this year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme with her over-the-top ensemble and matching head piece. Celine Dion's 2019 Met Gala dress by Oscar de la Renta is essentially a gold body suit with long, sparkling fringe hanging off and seriously it's now all coming back to me why Celine Dion is such a queen. And let us not go on without mentioning the marvelous head piece that is a combination of gold antennas and antlers.

In her live interview with E! from the red carpet, the singer shared that she feels that the "Camp" theme means luxurious and timeless, which only makes sense because, well... Celine herself is timeless.

As far as the look itself, it's certainly a lot to unpack, so let's get to it. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot, the gold fringe ensemble, according to E!, weighs a whopping 22 lbs. The body suit is a V-neck and comes above the thigh, which allows for the gold beaded fringe hanging off of the bodice of the outfit to create the illusion that it is actually a dress. The gold fringe continues down the sleeve of the body suit, to again, add length and dimension to the Oscar de la Renta number.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer chose to pair her sparkly Met Gala ensemble with silver heels that have a strap down the center, which are giving me major ballroom dancing shoe vibes.

And now, let's get into that head piece. Celine wore her locks completely pulled up underneath of the head piece, which has a cap that is made up complete of cream colored feathers. Then, extending from the base of the head piece is endless sparkly champagne and silver antlers and feathers.

The "Because You Loved Me" singer chose to pair her ultra-sparkly look with, but of course, even sparklier pear-shaped drop diamond earrings.

As previously noted, the singer wore her locks completely pulled up so as to let the head piece take center stage, but for the rest of her beauty beat, she certainly did not shy away from going with a bold eye look — how camp of her. Celine went with sky-high, voluminous lashes, thick black eyeliner, and orange-gold eyeshadow. Did I mention that she rocked gold glitter eyebrows? Because she did. And I mean, nothing says extraordinarily camp than matching your eyebrows to your gold shimmery outfit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though it's only the second Met Gala that she's ever attended, Dion did not disappoint and certainly knows how to perfectly execute a theme, especially when the theme revolves around being extra, luxurious, and basically show-stopping.

My only question for Celine's look is, how long will she last in that head piece? Will fellow guests get caught on the feather antlers? Do you think she'll get a headache? Either way, the 51-year-old looks stunning and is certainly rocking one of my favorite looks from the Met Gala's pink carpet this year.