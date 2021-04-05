Catherine O'Hara's 'Schitt's Creek' Shoutout At The SAG Awards Will Warm Your Heart

The Screen Actors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, held its annual awards ceremony on Sunday, April 4. The performance-centric ceremony is one of the significant bellwethers for the upcoming Oscars on the movie side. On the TV side, it marks the end of awards season, as actors finish out their run of nominations for the previous year. For Schitt's Creek, that meant one more round of wins for the finale season. The show's wins capped off a Cinderella story for the ages, and Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek shoutout at the SAG Awards ended its run with one final heart-warmer.

The Schitt's Creek story is truly remarkable, starting with last fall's Emmys. After being roundly snubbed for the first five years on the air, the show set a record, sweeping the comedy category and landing wins for all four members of the Rose family. Since then, Catherine O'Hara, who played mama Moira Rose, has taken home the Golden Globe, the Television Critics Association Award, and Critic Choice Award.

She capped it off at the SAG Awards with yet another win, beating out a challenging field that included costar Annie Murphy, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, and Dead To Me's Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

But it was her touching speech that really capped off the show's run.

More to come...