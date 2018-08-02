Carrie Underwood is back, y'all, and she is looking slammin'. After a freak accident in November 2017 left her with a broken wrist and up to 50 facial stitches, she's been keeping a relatively low profile. But now, the American Idol winner is back in action, landing the cover of Redbook's September issue and opening up about the whole experience. During her healing process, many fans accused Underwood of lying and having plastic surgery rather than what actually happened — slipping outside of her Nashville home and suffering a terrible fall — and now, Carrie Underwood's response to plastic surgery rumors will make you say, "YES, QUEEN!"

On April 10, Underwood took to her website to update her fans on her recovery. The letter noted that there was "lots of exciting stuff happening" that she wanted to share. She wrote:

My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there... and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.

It was an amazing update, considering Underwood's update about the accident in January was super scary, revealing for the first time that her wrist wasn't the only thing affected in the accident, but that her face required surgery as well:

There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Underwood’s husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.

After Below Deck reality star Adrienne Gang tweeted a photo with Carrie Underwood, haters were convinced that Underwood didn't have an accident at all, but secretly had a facelift instead:

Are you serious, people?

I couldn't be shaking my head more vigorously than I am right now over the nerve of some people to even insinuate such a thing. And now, Carrie Underwood is clapping back, and I am living for it.

In her interview with Redbook, she slams the haters who claimed she had plastic surgery, saying:

I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'

You hear that, Twitter trolls? Carrie Underwood is just focused on living her life and saying IDGAF to anyone who chooses not to believe what she's been through. So if you think you're going to mess with miss Carrie, she's gonna school you. HARD.

All hail the beautiful and righteous Queen Carrie!