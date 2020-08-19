Cardi B's Response To Trump Supporters Playing "WAP" At A Party Was Brutal

Cardi B is vocal about a lot of things and, in 2020, politics is one of them. Cardi's latest song "WAP" is pretty polarizing and has received both praise and backlash. While people's opinions of it don't seem to phase the rapper, there was one thing that really pushed her buttons. Cardi B's response to Trump supporters playing "WAP" at a boat party sums up her feelings.

In recent months, Cardi hasn't held back when it comes to expressing her disapproval of President Donald Trump. During an Aug. 17, Zoom interview with democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for Elle Magazine, Cardi stated:

I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to — we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers.

Less than 24 hours later, Cardi caught wind of a video that showed dozens of Trump supporters on a boat, wearing MAGA hats and waving "Trump 2020" flags around while her and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "WAP" blasted in the background. The Bronx native retweeted the video from a Trump-support Instagram page and didn't hold back when expressing her thoughts about it.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro expressed his thoughts on the song in the Aug. 10 episode of hios radio show, The Ben Shapiro Show. ""Wet a-- p-word, p-word is female genitalia," he said, censoring the song's key lyrics. "And it gets significantly, significantly more vulgar, like a lot more vulgar."

Cardi seemingly referenced Shapiro's comments in her mini vent session, writing, "Wasn't republican conservative throwing a little fit about this song?"

"Anyways this makes my ass itchy," Cardi added before bringing awareness to the fact that no one in the video seemed to be taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. "I'm callin the fbi on this festivity. They are not quarantining."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi made two things clear: She does not want her song playing at any events supporting Trump, and she's not standing for people taking the current pandemic lightly.