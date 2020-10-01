Cardi B is not here for internet trolls. The "WAP" rapper may have one of the biggest songs of the year, but it's been a hot minute since she's released a full album. Now, with fans starting to get restless and haters calling her out, she's not sorry about a damn thing. Cardi B's response to haters calling her a "flop" was a whole mood.

Cardi released her last album Invasion Of Privacy in April 2018, delivering songs like "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Ring." During a new interview with SiriusXM radio on Sept. 30, she revealed why she's not giving into pressure of rushing to release another album.

"Throughout this whole time people were making rumors like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'" she recalled. "It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time."

Cardi also called out the double standards that exist in the music industry, claiming men don't get the same criticism for taking their time in the studio.

"There are male artists who will go two years without putting out a song and [the fans] don't be like, 'oh, you're irrelevant, it's over for you,'" Cardi explained. "Me, I didn't put out songs for nine months and it's like, 'oh, she's irrelevant, she's over, she's a flop, we told you that'."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi explained how she used to succumb to pressure, but she's since changed her ways. "That type of sh*t started to get to me but it's like, I'm not gonna let that sh*t get to me to the point that I'm going to put out a song that I'm not really in love with."

At least for now, fans have "WAP" to hold them over, the only single Cardi released in 2020. She dropped the track with Megan Thee Stallion in August, which turned out to be the bop of the summer.

Cardi will release her sophomore album when she's good and ready, but it will never be because of pressure from online trolls.