Having multiple platinum records doesn't necessarily make marriage any less complicated. Take Cardi B’s quote about trust in her marriage to Offset, for example. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything," she told Elle during her Aug. 11 cover interview. "But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world."

ICYMI: The "drama" Cardi is referring to is likely a reference to multiple rumors her husband cheated. And this isn't the first time Carid's publicly addressed the cheating claims. In fact, she even confirmed he cheated in a Dec. 2019 interview with Vogue. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she shared at the time. “But it’s real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I don't know about you, but I think it's nice to see that she's gotten to be at a place of trusting him, despite their past. Isn't that all relationships are about? Working through bumps in the road and hoping you come out on the other side stronger and closer with one another?

Despite her willingness to talk about it from time to time, Cardi revealed in the Elle interview that she doesn't necessarily enjoy divulging such personal details about her life. “I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit," she shared. "There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

Rather than continue spilling her precious tea for free in interviews, Cardi has resolved to start profiting off of fans' interest in her love life. “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f*ckin’ music, and you can buy it, too,” she says. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

Tune into her new album, expected to drop sometime this year, for all of the deets.