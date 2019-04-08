Genetics are so wild, aren't they? Just ask Cardi B. The mama to 8-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus has some thoughts on who her sweet baby girl looks like, you guys! And on April 7, the Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share those thoughts with her fans. Cardi B's photo of Kulture wrapped in a pink blanket is super cute and all, but it's the side-by-side comparison with a throwback baby pic of her now 23-year-old sister Hennessy that makes the post truly amazing. Because as it turns out, it's not her mom that the little munchkin resembles most. Nor is it her father, Migos rapper Offset. It's another, totally different family member: her aunt!

In the post, Cardi gives us two images that show the little girls at around the same age. They are both wrapped up in pink blankets, and they are both rocking some type of pink hood or hat on their heads. And yes, there is totally a whole adorable resemblance thing going on here.

"Bro this is weird," Cardi captioned the sweet collage. "I gave birth to another Hennessy."

I mean, Kulture really does look a lot like her auntie.

Check it out:

See what I mean? #Twinning! I mean, that comparison is legit spot-on, and I could look at pics of these two similarly gorgeous faces all day! It's a good thing Cardi and her sis are close, you know?

Check them both out as they pose on the BeautyCon pink carpet in New York City on April 7:

"Beautycon was awesome with sisturrrr💕," Hennessy captioned the video that she shared on Instagram. "Thank you New York!! My heart! We love you soooo much!"

Cardi shared her own clip from the event on the 'gram, and in both the clip and her caption, she apologized for rolling up four hours late to the annual Big Apple beauty festival.

"Thank you @Beautycon for having me," she explained. "Sorry to keep you guys waiting! Ya love and support is crazy!"

She even offered a free gift for the fans who waited it out all that time to see her.

"Sorry for me being late," she said. "I didn't realize I was overbooked. It was crazy, getting from Vegas to over here. But, we have a little surprise for you. Something special."

Watch:

Meanwhile, it was last April that Hennessy stepped up to publicly support Cardi by speaking out on her behalf amid all the backlash on social media after the "Money" rapper first announced that she was pregnant with Offset's baby.

"Why is anyone saying anything so mean to someone? A baby is a blessing," Hennessy told People. "Why would you talk about it like it’s a bad thing? My sister is such a good person, I wouldn’t want nobody to talk bad about her. It really hurts. But I’m not gonna let them stress me out anymore. I’m tired of it! I know she’s happy. No more people talking about her. I know she’s happy and she’s free."

Amen, Sis!