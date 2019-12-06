Someone grab a water bottle, because Cara Delevingne's comment on Ashley Benson's nude Instagram is thirsty AF. On Dec. 5, Benson posted a black-and-white nude picture of herself completely nude, save for a coat and a pair of boots. In the sultry shot taken from behind, Benson is looking back at the camera with wet strands of hair draped over her face and a look that says, "Someone get me to the nearest sex bench ASAP." (ICYMI: Delevingne and Benson were casually spotted carrying a $385 sex bench into their home in May.)

Needless to say, people were freaking out over Benson's pic. "Go off, sis 😍👏🏻😍," wrote Abigail Breslin. "We aren't worthy," exclaimed celeb hairstylist Joseph Maine. Actress Tanya Burr simply commented four consecutive fire flame emojis. But the best comment of all came from none other than Benson's girlfriend, Delevingne. It all started when Emmy-winning Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented this emoji, "😵," on the picture. Delevingne saw the comment and apparently totally agreed because she replied, "tell me about it." In other words, she's also figuratively dead at the super sexy picture of her girlfriend.

Luckily for all of us, Comments by Celebs pulled through by grabbing a screenshot of the epic interaction and posting it alongside the perfect caption, "She’s familiar." See it for yourself here:

The openly thirsty comment shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans of Delevingne. In August, the model/actress told Marie Claire why she feels it's so important to speak openly and honestly about sex.

“I’m not just talking about sex for sex. I’m talking about experience, whether it’s abuse or confusion, positive or negative," she said. She also recalled the time her mom tried to give her The Talk when she was 14: “My mom decided to tell me that Father Christmas wasn’t real. And in the same conversation, she said, ‘By the way, let’s talk about the birds and the bees.’ I was like, ‘This timing is terrible.’”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

In the same interview with Marie Claire, Delevingne opened up about the rom-com worthy way she and Benson fell in love. “We weren’t looking for it,” Delevingne said. “It was really just very authentic and natural.” Ah, the classic love story. They weren't looking for love and now they're out here buying sex benches and leaving thirsty comments on each other's nude Instagrams. Aww.