This is the best time of year to eat, IMO. There are holiday cookies, delicious spreads of cheeses and meats, casseroles and soups galore, and many other seasonal treats. But none are quite as tasty as Cap’n Crunch's Christmas Crunch & Gingerbread Spice Life Cereals, which are back on store shelves for another holiday season. Both festive flavors offer a merry taste of the season and are only available for a limited time.

For me, there's nothing more nostalgic than a bowl of cereal. I grew up eating cereal for breakfast almost every morning of my childhood (with the occasional Saturday pancakes, of course). I don't eat cereal that often now that I'm older, but I'll be adding it back into rotation this holiday season thanks to the new limited edition offerings from Cap'n Crunch and Life cereals.

Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch is a fun twist on the regular Cap'n Crunch cereal. The festive boxes include holiday shapes and taste like the familiar bits of Cap'n Crunch you already love, according to a press release from PepsiCo. The Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch cereal is being sold in 18-ounce boxes wherever Cap'n Crunch is normally sold. You should be able to buy it for $4.63 a box, according to PepsiCo. Just keep in mind that prices may vary depending on where you live and where you shop.

Next up is the Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal. This cereal was made for all of the cookie lovers out there. It is literally like biting into a gingerbread cookie. This flavor is full of spice and warmness that will perk up your taste buds and leave you wanting another bowl. Since it's technically made by Quaker, you can take heart in knowing that it is produced with wholesome Quaker Oats in every spoonful, according to a press release from Pepsi Co. Like Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch, the Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal is sold in 18-ounce boxes with a suggested retail price of $4.63.

With the countdown to the holidays officially on, I did a quick sweep to see if big-box retailers such as Target or Walmart had either of these tasty cereals in stock. Both had the Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal in stock. If you're on the hunt for a deal, I was able to find the Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life cereal for just $2.69 at Target. This price is valid for the 13-ounce box. If you're looking for the 18-ounce box, I suggest you try looking at Walmart for now. According to Walmart's website, an 18-ounce box of Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal is just $3.

I was also able to successfully find Cap'n Crunch Christmas Crunch in stock on both Target's and Walmart's websites. At Target, a box of the Cap'n Crunch Christmas Crunch is also $2.69. Like the Quaker Gingerbread Spice Life cereal, the box of Cap'n Crunch Christmas Crunch listed on the Target website for that price is 13 ounces, not 18 ounces. So, just a friendly reminder to pay attention when you're out there stocking up on this cereal goodness. Walmart does seem to carry the larger box of Cap'n Crunch Christmas Crunch for $3, according to the company's website. I'll let you do the math, but it seems like a trip to Walmart might be in your best interest.

Keep in mind these cereal flavors are only around for the holiday season. Make sure to stock up now if you want to snack on them all year long. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until next holiday season for a bite.