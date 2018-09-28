Some websites and apps, including Twitter and Instagram, use a recognizable symbol to indicate accounts that have been verified. This small, white checkmark on a blue background means that the account is legit. Whether it belongs to a celebrity, public figure, or reputable brand, if the account has this badge, the user has provided evidence that they are who they say they are. Even if you're not an A-list celebrity, you can sometimes still get verified, but it depends on the platform in question. So, you may be wondering, can you get verified on Tinder?

The answer is sort of complicated. In short, yes, it is possible to get verified on Tinder. But it's going to depend on who you are. "Some Tinder profiles are verified to confirm their authenticity," according to an article on Tinder's help site. "Verified profiles include public figures, celebrities and brands. If a Tinder profile is verified, a blue verified badge will appear next to the user's name."

If you come across a Tinder user with that white-and-blue checkmark symbol next to their name and you want to know how you can you get one for yourself, know that "only some public figures, celebrities and brands will be verified."

If you only wish to be verified so that other users know you're a real person and not some kind of Internet troll or bot account, there are other ways to confirm your identity on the app. For example, you can connect your Instagram account to your Tinder profile.

Connecting your Instagram page to your Tinder account is an easy way to prove your authenticity while also giving more insight into your life. When a Tinder user shares their Instagram page, it shows that they have nothing to hide. Plus, potential matches can browse additional posts beyond your featured Tinder photos, to get a sense of whether the two of you would make a good fit.

To connect your Instagram account to Tinder, first open the Tinder app on your iPhone or Android. Then, tap the profile icon at the top of the main screen. Next, tap on the pencil icon or Edit Profile. Scroll down and select Connect Instagram. All you need to do is confirm your Instagram username and password, and you're good to go.

Remember that if your Instagram account is set to private, other Tinder users will still be able to see your most recent Instagram photos. "This won't affect your privacy settings on Instagram, and Tinder won't post anything to Instagram on your behalf," according to Tinder.

If you are a public figure and you would like to request a verified badge, you can send an email with your information to verified@tinder.com, according to Tinder's help page. It's important to note that simply emailing Tinder doesn't automatically guarantee that you will be verified. This is just a request, and you will still have to prove your identity.

Being verified on Tinder is a cool perk, but you definitely don't need a badge to successfully swipe, match, and meet someone great on the dating app.

