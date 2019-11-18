Can You Extend A Relationship That's Lost Its Spark? It’s Not Always Easy

It's one thing to know that relationships go through ebbs and flows, and that sometimes your spark can dim, but it's another thing entirely to experience it firsthand. All the chemistry and excitement that once felt effortless between you and your partner becomes a struggle. No one would blame you for worrying about what those changes mean for the future of your relationship, or for questioning whether it can continue at all. Here's the good news: Just because your relationship has hit a lull, that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause. In fact, depending on how you go about extending a relationship that’s lost its spark, you may not only revive the relationship, but also learn important lessons that can strengthen the relationship as you move forward together.

In order for that to happen, though, you first need to address the root cause of the problem, Lisa Concepcion, certified dating and relationship expert, and founder of LoveQuest Coaching, tells Elite Daily. "It’s normal for long-term relationships to lose their spark, and typically the reason for this is one word: Routine," Concepcion explains. "When couples slip into a routine, things get boring. The same two restaurants. The same Friday night of Netflix and ordering food from the same place. The sitting together in comfortable silence on the phones scrolling. This all adds up to a routine and rut and disconnection."

If this is all sounding a bit too familiar, then Nina Rubin, a life coach and psychotherapist, says not to panic. “If the spark is dim or hidden, it can definitely be reignited,” she tells Elite Daily. Here’s how the experts say to extend your relationship and recapture the spark in the process.

Talk About The Issues In Your Relationship. Slavica/E+/Getty Images When there's a problem in your relationship, Rubin says it’s essential to begin addressing it by getting on the same page so that you can tackle the issue together. Her advice is to talk about what you think is lacking, whether it’s passion, fun, or even just a feeling of connection and unity between you. “Also discuss what drew you to each other and how you felt when the spark was fire,” says Rubin. “This will help you both know what’s at stake and remember how you want to feel.”

Break Out Of Your Routine By Setting New Goals. Once you’re a united front, it's time to break out of your comfort zone and get out of your rut. One great way to get started is to set a goal together. “Couples who set and achieve goals individually and as a couple rarely fall into a rut or routine. They always have something they’re aiming for or curious about,” Concepcion explains. “Sit down together and have an open conversation about where you see yourselves headed in the next six months, both individually and as a couple.” It doesn’t have to be a relationship goal, just something that the two of you can work toward together and get excited about. “This doesn't have to mean a talk about marriage or babies. It can simply mean taking on a business goal, learning something new, a seminar, a vacation, getting a pet, or volunteering!”