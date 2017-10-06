Can Trump's Birth Control Rule Be Stopped? It Takes Effect Immediately
On Friday, Oct. 6, President Donald Trump's administration announced a change in how it will administer Affordable Care Act (ACA, aka Obamacare) coverage. The change will allow any employer, except companies that are publicly traded, to deny employees coverage of birth control on the basis of a moral or religious objection, whereas Obamacare previously mandated all employers to include the costs of contraception within their health care packages. Trump's birth control rule could effect millions, depending on their employer's decision.
The administration wrote within the new rule, per Politico,
On one side of the debate over whether such an exemption should exist are, among others, religious groups that say the Obamacare mandate infringed upon their religious freedom, essentially forcing them to endorse a practice they deem to be immoral (i.e. the use of contraception).
On the other side of the debate are groups who argue that the administration's new rule allows women to be wrongfully denied a right to a serious healthcare need because of the belief of an employer.
A statement from Cecile Richards, the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, read,
For the latter groups, the focus now shifts to whether or not the new ruling can be stopped.
There are a number of organizations that are about to find out. On Friday, after the Trump administration announced its new ruling, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced that it would be challenging the ruling via lawsuit.
.@ACLU is suing the Trump administration to block new rules allowing employers to deny insurance coverage for birth control. pic.twitter.com/veepqEE2h4— ACLU of Michigan (@ACLUofMichigan) October 6, 2017
A statement from the ACLU read,
In addition to the ACLU, both the National Women's Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and Americans United also announced that they will wage a legal battle against the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, state attorneys general who are a part of the Democratic party appear prepared to take legal action against the ruling as well.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement,
Herring added,
The Trump administration issued the rule change in two parts, one that outlined how employers can apply for an exemption based on religious beliefs and the other based on how an exemption can be claimed based on morality.
During a press call, Brigitte Amiri, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU, said the organization will challenge Trump's ruling as a violation of the separation of church and state and as discriminatory against women. You can learn more about helping the groups that are challenging the rule change here.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to include Americans United.