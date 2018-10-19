What if politics are important to you, but you've fallen for someone who doesn’t share your views? Is the relationship doomed, or does it stand a chance? The answer, according to Spira, is that these relationships can work, but only if “couples agree to disagree on some issues, and agree on others.”

“Perhaps someone is socially liberal, but fiscally conservative," Spira says. "Perhaps someone voted for Donald Trump for president, but feels different about their vote now that he’s been in office for almost half of his term.” In scenarios where the partners aren’t too deeply entrenched in their views, there is some hope for finding common ground on which to build a relationship.

On the other hand, Spira's advice for “couples who are polar opposites on the political spectrum is to have a certain amount of time to talk about what’s happening in the world. Then limit the chit-chat to perhaps 10 minutes a day, so politics doesn’t go from the kitchen table to the bedroom.”

While it is possible for these relationships to be successful when carefully navigated, Spira still recommends asking your partner about their political beliefs early on. “These conversations will help you understand the person you’re romantically involved with, and will help you decide whether to stay together, or go your separate ways,” she says.