Can Multiple People Be "The One" For You? Here’s What Experts Say

If you really want to find “the one,” Della Casa says it's best to start looking a lot closer to home. By that, she means start with focusing on yourself. “The best way to find one of the people for you is to take time to really get to know who you are, what your values are and what you’re looking for," she suggests. "The better understanding you have of yourself, the easier it will be to identify a good match and walk away from a not-so-good-one.”

“You are the soulmate you've been looking for and pining for,” agrees Dorell. “When you truly learn to love your own company, and feel comfortable in your own skin, the right people just come into your world. They are drawn to you. There's no chasing or beating yourself up because you haven't found the elusive ‘one’ because you've already chosen yourself, and whoever else gets added to your world is a bonus, not an obligation,” she says.

Ultimately, the key here is to focus less on finding the mythical “one” and instead look for someone with whom you're compatible and who treats you well. That is the way to find your true "soulmate," Della Casa says. “If you find someone who loves, respects, values, and supports you, someone you are attracted to and grows with you, be grateful for them and show them by giving them the same love, respect and support in return. That’s how you build a one-of-a-kind relationship,” she concludes. In other words, the one who got away wasn’t “the one." The person who sticks around and truly makes you happy is “the one” who counts.