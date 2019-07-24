While Instagram has since jumped on board the filters and Stories train, Snapchat still stands out as the OG app to send fun photo and video streaks to your friends that disappear after they've been viewed. However, even though individual messages vanish after they're seen by the recipient, your feed still keeps a record of the last people you chatted with listed by date. If you've ever wondered, Can I hide my chat activity on Snapchat, here's how to clear a conversation from the Friends screen.

If you regularly use Snapchat, chances are that that you've noticed that while the chats and photos you send back and forth to someone disappear after they've been seen by the other party, a record that your conversation happened in the first place still shows up on your Friends screen. In the tab, you'll still see a list of the friends you most recently interacted with on the app as well as how long ago your last interaction took place. Whether you're looking to get a new ex off your mind or you just want to reduce the clutter on your Friends screen, you might be wondering how to clear your chat activity and history for certain friends.

To do so, you'll want to open up the Snapchat app and head to your Friends tab. Once your there, press down on the username of the person whose conversation you want to delete. From there, a list of options should show up where you have the option to report or block someone, as well as to remove them as a friend. Underneath that, you should see the choice to "Clear conversation." Once you select that, your conversation will be cleared, and voila, their name should no longer show up on your feed.

One other option is also to "block" the person, which you can do in the same menu. Once you block them, their conversation will automatically disappear from your feed. Just know that they won't be able to see your Story or send your Snaps or Chats. You can also choose to go back and unblock them at any time.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the person will no longer show up on your feed, you should know that doing this won't delete any saved messaged or messages that have already been sent in your conversation, so that's something to keep in mind. However, if you did send something accidentally or you're having regrets about sending something, Snapchat does give you the option to delete it if the other person hasn't seen it yet.

To delete a text, photo, or video, all you have to do is press and hold on the message you sent, and a message should pop-up confirming that you'd like to delete it. Once you tap that, it'll disappear, and the recipient will never see it. While the person who you sent the message to will get a notification like usual telling them that you sent them something that you deleted, they won't be able to view whatever it was.

Again, both of these aforementioned options will clear out your feed, so I'd weight your reasons for doing so and choose the best choice for you. Happy Snapping!