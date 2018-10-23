After getting any kind of shot at the doctor's office, normally all I want to do is cry about it, massage my tender shoulder, and anxiously google the side effects (and basically convince myself that I'm going to die in 12 hours). More recently, though, I've been trying to stop my vicious cycling of worrying about things that are out of my control, so I decided to go to yoga after I got my flu shot — yay for healthier coping mechanisms! Mid-downward dog, however, I began to wonder if it's actually a good idea to exercise after a flu shot, or if I should let my body rest after the fact.

Thankfully, I made it through the rest of that yoga class feeling mostly OK, but since I couldn't shake the concern about my flu shot and how it might affect my body, I reached out to K Health's Dr. Edo Paz, who also serves as the clinical director at Heartbeat Health, to get some answers.

"It’s typically safe to exercise after receiving a flu shot," Dr. Paz tells Elite Daily over email. "In fact, some studies have indicated that exercising after a flu shot may improve your body’s response to the vaccine by activating the immune system."

And if you think that's a wild concept, get this: According to Paz, exercise may actually limit some of the unpleasant side effects of the flu vaccine. The idea here is basically that moving your body, in whatever way feels best for you, readies your immune system to be prepared for, well, anything — whether it's recovering from the mild pain and discomfort of a flu shot, or from the symptoms of a full-blown flu or another immune system-related health issue. In other words, go forth and make those gains, girl, because it just might provide your body with an extra layer of protection against getting sick.

Of course, as with anything in life, remember to work out in moderation, says Dr. Paz. "In general, people should not overdo their exercise after a flu shot," he tells Elite Daily. He recommends you "listen to your body," because in the end, only you know how far you should be pushing yourself.

Along with tuning into your body's individual cues and needs, Dr. Paz stresses the importance of staying well hydrated after your flu shot, regardless of whether or not you're exercising. About eight glasses (or 64 ounces) is usually the recommended amount of water to drink in a day, so do your best to aim for somewhere around that.

Keep in mind, though, that just because there's reason to believe exercise may improve how your body responds to a flu shot, that doesn't mean your actual workout won't feel a little different post-vaccination. "You may experience side effects that inhibit your usual workouts or workout intensity," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, tells Elite Daily over email.

According to Dr. Schaffner, some of those side effects could include headaches, a swollen or sore arm around the spot where you had your shot, and/or a mild fever (though Schaffner notes that a post-flu shot fever is a pretty rare symptom). And, just to be clear, as Dr. Schaffner explains, these are all side effects of the actual vaccine, not of your workout.

Nonetheless, "if you experience any of these symptoms, you might feel better resting for a day or two before you get back to the gym," Dr. Schaffner suggests. "You might also just tailor your workout. For example, with a sore arm, you could avoid upper body workouts until the swelling or soreness recedes."

Ultimately, it's up to your preference and your pain tolerance to determine if you feel well enough to work out. Whatever you decide, remember to give yourself credit for taking care of your body in more ways than one.