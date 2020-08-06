Life finds a way, and so does the Jurassic Park franchise, thanks to Netflix. If you can't get enough drama and dinosaurs, you're in luck, because a new addition to the thrilling universe is almost here. Camp Cretaceous, a Jurassic World animated series, is coming to Netflix for a new take on the continuing story of an amusement park gone very, very wrong.

The new series follows six teens, each of whom were selected Willy Wonka-style to attend Camp Cretaceous, which is on the other side of Isla Nublar from the Jurassic World theme park. While it seems to be the experience of a lifetime, after they all arrive on the island things quickly (and expectedly) go awry.

Instead of acting as a sequel to the Jurassic World series — the third of which, Jurassic World: Dominion starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to be released on June 11, 2021 — this show actually occurs while the events of the first Jurassic World (2015) are happening. Fans are already speculating on how, exactly, the timeline will work between the two stories. The most compelling theory is that Camp Cretaceous will fill in some of the gaps and time jumps Jurassic World left open.

As of Aug. 5, this theory is just speculation, but after watching the first teaser, it seems pretty legit. Take a peek to see what it's like to attend the most dangerous camp in the world:

While you might not have recognized their faces, the cast that voices the campers and counselors includes some well-known faves. Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series), and Kausar Mohammed (What Men Want) voice the six teens invited to the island, while Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Glen Powell (Hidden Figures) act as the counselors at Camp Cretaceous.

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say it probably isn't a great idea to invite a whole bunch of teens to a historically dangerous island where dinosaurs have been known to eat people, but what do I know? Hopefully they all make it out and are somehow tied into the rest of the Jurassic World universe. Whatever their fates, since the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, chances are, it's going to be epic.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives to Netflix on Sept. 18.