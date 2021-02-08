Ready for some peak cuteness? Then allow me to point you toward Camille Kostek’s Super Bowl 2021 Instagram for Rob Gronkowski. Shortly after Gronkowski and his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 victory, Kostek posted a picture of herself and her beau making out on the field. She *flawlessly* decided to caption the post, "tastes like a champion ❤️❤️❤️ ILY @gronk."

The post wasn't Kostek's only from the night. The first from the big game was a video of herself dancing in the stands alongside the caption, #NEVERNOTDANCING SUPER BOWL LV EDITION 🏈✨." Then, as soon as the Bucs won, she posted a shot of herself and Gronkowski holding Bud Lights as they posed on the field with his mom. She captioned the sponsored shot, "CANT THINK OF A CAPTION RN IM CELEBRATING @budlight#BLpartner."

Finally, in my personal favorite of her posts throughout the night, Kostek posted a video of herself and supermodel Gisele Bündchen doing a celebratory dance to Diddy's "Bad Boys for Life." (Kostek's dancing partner is, of course, married to the Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady; both Brady and Gronk previously played for the New England Patriots.)

So, yes. I'm very much here for their significant others partying it up together on the field.

Here are Kostek and Gronkowski celebrating his big win:

Here she is dancing in the stands:

Here they are posing with his mom:

And here she is getting her groove on with Bündchen:

Kostek and Gronkowski were first romantically linked to one another in 2015, the year she retired from being a cheerleader for his former team, the Pats. "We first got in touch once I resigned from the team," she told Fox News of the genesis of their romance during a 2018 interview. "I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met."

I think it's safe to say that first meeting must have gone pretty well. Look at them now!