If you were still busy trying to crack summer's biggest mystery — you know, the whole Camila Cabelo-Shawn Mendes-are-they-really-dating saga — you may have skipped right over the powerful truth bomb the "Senorita" singer dropped on Instagram re: unrealistic body standards on social media. Big mistake. Because Camila Cabello's Instagram about body-shaming is such an important message about how growing up in an "airbrushed world" has changed the way young girls view themselves — and not at all for the better.

OK, so here's what happened: Cabello hit up her IG story on August 3 after she accidentally came across a negative article about her own body online. But instead of freaking out privately over the body-shaming attempt, the 22-year-old singer wasn't here for all the noise and decided to take a stand. She typed up her thoughts and then shared a seriously empowering message about "fake" pictures on social media and the negative effect they have on the young girls who see them.

"I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot... and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people 'body shaming me,'" she began.

Instagram/CamilaCabello

"Honestly first thing I felt was just super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock, or all muscle, for that matter."

Amen, sis!

The 'Havana" singer continued her rant, explaining that the saddest part about all of this is the way it affects all the young girls who are growing up in an "airbrushed world" and seeking a photoshopped perfection that’s not actually real.

"I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media," she said. "They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S normal. It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL."

Cabello then concluded her note by pointing out that all of this smoke and mirrors has led to a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body.

"Girls, cellulite is normal," she explained. "Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bull s**t today! Not today satan. And I hope you don’t either. Love only, Camila."

Such a queen!

I think it's pretty amazing that Cabello took an article that was meant to make her feel bad about herself, and instead used it as a catalyst to try and inspire change. Not only did she call out and shut down her own body shamers, but she stood up for all of womenkind with her uplifting and empowering message to young women about unrealistic body standards.

We are all more than what we look like on the outside, and thanks to Cabello's powerful clap-back, it might finally get easier to start remembering it.