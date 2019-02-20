Cadbury, the maker of fine confectionary delicacies, is relieving the Easter bunny of his annual marketing duties and has launched a contest to find the next top pet to star in its upcoming Easter commercial. If you think your pet has what it takes to take on the leading role in the upcoming advertisement, then you should sign them up for Cadbury's bunny commercial tryouts. Here's how to enter your beloved four-legged friend for a shot at the big screen.

Cadbury's Easter bunny commercial tryouts are open for submissions: Cadbury is seeking a replacement for the Easter bunny this year. The rabbit typically stars in Cadbury's Clucking Bunny commercial, but the sweets factory is looking to give another animal a chance this year. The casting call kicks off beginning Wednesday, Feb. 20, and the date just so happens to coincide with National Pet Day. The contest isn't limited to just cats and dogs, which means that all pets — horses, pigs, cows —are welcome to enter. (Yes, even your turtle could have a shot at stardom.) The winner will be featured in the 2019 Cadbury Easter commercial — and get a payout of $5,000 for all of their efforts. Even better for you animal lovers? Cadbury will be donating $10,000 to the ASPCA, according to a press release.

Courtesy of Cadbury

You have until Wednesday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET to submit your furry best friend in Cadbury's contest. To enter your pet, head on over to the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts website and enter in a valid email address for yourself. (Make sure to use an account you check on a regular basis.) Once you submit your email address, you will be directed to a submission form. You only need to fill out this form once. The submission application requests a few personal details such as your first and last name, address, birth date, phone number. Double check to make sure you've entered your information correctly, as the winner will be notified by phone.

Next, take a picture of your pet wearing bunny ears and then upload the image to the Cadbury bunny tryouts website. Yes, I know this request sounds slightly ridiculous, but it is for an Easter commercial, after all. Also, it's a requirement of the contest if you want your pet to be seriously considered for the role. You'll also need to supply your pet's name and give a brief reason (50 words or less) as to why your pet should be on TV. Don't worry, you'll get a final chance to review your submission before making it official.

Courtesy of Cadbury

If you make it through the entry round, a representative from Cadbury will contact you for the next steps. Cadbury will select the top 20 semi-finalists on Thursday, March 7. Each semi-finalist will be asked to submit a video of his or her pet. Upon review, a Grand Prize winner will be selected from the esteemed group and will be crowned Cadbury's next Easter pet. Oh, and Cadbury has enlisted the help of internet dog celeb Doug the Pug to help judge the contest, so make those submissions count.

It never hurts to give the official rules a quick read thru either. After all, you and your pet should be aware of exactly what kind of fame and fortune you may be signing up for.

So, there you have it. That's how you can potentially give your furry friend the gift of fame for National Pet Day, which is a true gift in and of itself. (Although, you may still want to throw the ol' dog a bone to celebrate, too.) May the best pet win.