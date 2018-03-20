Busabout Is Looking For An "Ultimate Travel Squad" To Explore Europe This Summer
Do you dream of dropping everything, traveling to someplace on your bucket list, and documenting all of your adventures on social media? Well, Busabout is sending four people on an epic three-month trip across Europe this summer. It's pretty difficult not to get a little salty when you see those people on Instagram who seem to be on a never-ending vacation. Busabout is looking for an "Ultimate Travel Squad," so you could get a taste of that sweet wanderlust life if you secure this dream job.
According to their website, Busabout is a travel company that creates unique group adventures in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Basically, they'll handle all of the not-so-fun parts of trip planning so you can focus on having the time of your life. How awesome is that?
The company is seeking a crew who's very passionate about social media and traveling to send on a free trip throughout Europe. Is this even real life right now? Yes, it is! Clear your summer calendar and grab your video camera to get started on the application.
Elite Daily reached out to André Oliveira, Busabout's Content Marketing Executive, to see what it takes to land this dream job.
You might be wondering what the catch is. Well, this isn't the first time Busabout ran a contest like this. According to PR Newswire, Busabout held a contest similar to this one last year, where they chose a team of two to take on the roles of Video Producer and Brand Ambassador.
The travel company was able to see great success in reaching their ideal audience in a very different way than they had in the past. So, they're doing it all over again with a new and improved contest! Oliveira tells Elite Daily,
Oliveira continues,
We've all seen those Instagram-famous spots on our feed that have filled us with so much wanderlust, and companies want to tap into that. Last year's contest, along with their current Instagram feed, proved to Busabout just how much power social media has in determining where millennials are choosing to travel. Oliveira reveals,
The chosen Travel Squad will get the chance to cover some of Europe's biggest bucket list destinations with Busabout's Hop-on Hop-off pass. Travelers can purchase this pass to experience the social atmosphere of Busabout tours without being tied to a specific schedule. Oliveira tell us all about the Hop-on Hop-off pass,
The winner will get the chance to hit up Europe's dreamiest destinations — from eating crepes under the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris and surfing in San Sebastian, Spain. Basically, you'll be giving the rest of us some serious FOMO as you visit some of Europe's most exquisite spots.
In reality though, this is no free pass. The company is looking for people who can truly bring their adventures to life — so you're going to have to put in the work. You have to be ready to update YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, or blog readers with what's happening and where. Oliveira says,
Don't worry, though — you'll be able to reap the benefits of one of the most sought-after jobs in the world. Oliveira tells Elite Daily,
Wait! Before you rule yourself out, you should know that don't need to be a social media influencer to win this contest. Oliveira says,
Whether you've got 200 followers or 200,000 — you have a chance. You just need to have a passion for creating content on whichever platform (Instagram, YouTube, Blogging, or Snapchat/Instagram Stories) you apply for.
To apply, Busabout is asking candidates to upload a one-minute video sharing why they'd make the perfect travel squad. You can apply as an individual or a group before April 17.
Good luck! I'll be living vicariously through the lucky winners!