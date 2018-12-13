If you're hoping to score some bonus presents this year, then Burger King's 12 Days Of Cheesesmas might be able to help. The promotion includes multiple chances to win incredible gifts like a tropical trip, a new car, Burger King coupons, and a shot at $30,000. It's no guarantee that you'll be selected as a prize winner, but you've got to play to win, right? Right. Here's what you need to know about Burger King's 12 Days Of Cheesesmas giveaway contest.

Burger King's 12 Days Of Cheesesmas starts on Thursday, Dec. 13. For the next 12 days, you can enter to win all sorts of incredible prizes that you *probably* won't find under your Christmas tree this year. Before I let you in on some of the prizes that are up for grabs, I'd like to go over how you can enter to win. After all, that is the most crucial step in the giveaway process.

For starters, you will need to download the Burger King app that is available for iOS and Android devices. Next, you need to log in using your Burger King account credentials. If this is your first time using the app, you will need to create an account. It's a fairly simple process. Then, you will need to use the app to make a mobile purchase. After you place your mobile order, a game will pop up in the Burger King app. Just tap the gift to reveal your prize.

Burger King

Now to the fun stuff: The prizes. Burger King is giving away more than 8,000 of prizes like a trip to Bermuda. I'd like to say this is the granddaddy of all prizes because I can always use a trip to paradise, but a better prize is yet to come. What could it be? A chance to win $30,000, of course. You could take yourself on several beach vacays with that kind of money. The drawing for the jackpot $30,000 cash prize will take place on Monday, Dec. 31, but you can only enter until Christmas Eve, according to Burger King. This could be just the good news you need to start 2019 off on the right foot.

Some of the other notable prizes from Burger King's 12 Days of Cheesemas include:

2019 Jeep SUV

$500 airline voucher

43-inch 4K TV

HP Chrome Book

Free Chicken fries for an entire year

One-cent Burger King coupons

iPad Pro

PlayStation 4

Burger King swag

While a new car would be amazing, there's a lot of value in free Chicken Fries for 365 days. Oh, and $30,000 sure would be nice, too. I'm one of those people who never seem to win anything that I enter, but I don't let that hold me back from continuing to participate. Fingers crossed I get lucky this time around (and you, too).

Burger King

There are a few minor details to make a mental note of during Burger King's 12 Days of Cheesemas. The fast-food chain only allows one entry per person, per day, and the contest is only open to legal residents of the U.S. Oh, and every time you enter, it counts as one submission for the $30,000 grand prize. The contest ends on Monday, Dec. 24. Good luck!