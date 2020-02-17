ARMYs got their wish. BTS fans have been begging James Corden to film a Carpool Karaoke segment with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook since Jan. 28, when the boys debuted "Black Swan" live on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and now they won't have to wait much longer for it to happen. James Corden revealed that BTS will do Carpool Karaoke at the end of February, and it's sure to be what dreams are made of.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Corden shared an adorable promo for the episode on Instagram. The announcement revealed that BTS' Carpool Karaoke episode will air on Tuesday, Feb. 25. While Corden didn't give too much away, the the promo pic alone had ARMYs swooning.

ARMYs flooded the comments section of Corden's post with excitement. Many fans simply wrote, "finally," "omg," or "can't wait," while others had a lot more to say about the upcoming show.

"Omg!! It’s going to be epic!!!" one fan wrote. Another gushed, "AAHHHH FINALLLYYY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HOBI WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY BOO :(" referencing the announcement being made hours before J-Hope's 26th birthday.

Check out the promo pic and the epic comments below.

This isn't the first time ARMYs have praised Corden for being so kind to the boys of BTS. After BTS' January appearance on the late night talk show — where they not only performed, but also played a hilarious game of hide-and-seek with Corden and Ashton Kutcher — fans took to Twitter to share their thanks to Corden.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

"I’m so glad corden gave bts lots of screentime. a small interview, a performance, and an entire game of hide and seek which ended the episode. a lot of talk shows only gave bts a 3 minute interview and a performance but corden did a lot more for the boys and i appreciate that," one fan wrote.

It's clear that Corden, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have a lot of chemistry, so there's no doubt their Carpool Karaoke is going to be one of the best yet.