September has been full of festivities for the BTS ARMY. These past few weeks, ARMYs have celebrated BTS winning four VMAs, Jungkook turning 23, and "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 two weeks in a row. Now, fans are taking the time to honor BTS' leader, RM, for his 26th birthday. ARMYs always pay tribute to the members' big days with hashtags and global fan projects, while the guys mark the occasions with social media posts dedicated to the birthday boy. BTS' tweets for RM's 26th birthday show how much they care for him.

This time of the year is one of the busiest for fans because Jungkook's, RM's, and Jimin's birthdays are so close to each other. This year, fans came up with a fan project this year to celebrate all three guys' birthdays at once. According to entertainment website PinkVilla, a group of Indian BTS fans is raising funds towards the Cuddles Foundation — an organization that helps give food and other support to children battling cancer.

Besides coming up with donations, fans are also celebrating RM's birthday with hashtags like #HappyBirthdayRM and #NamjoonDay. Meanwhile, BTS is recognizing his big day with tweets full of sweet messages. Take a look below.

Jin was the first member to congratulate him with a video shouting, "Happy Birthday, bro!"

RM even wished himself a "happy birthday" by sharing a few selfies.

