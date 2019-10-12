Every day feels like a holiday when you're in the BTS ARMY. From FESTA and MUSTER to the endless concerts BTS hold all around the world, there's never a shortage of reasons to celebrate the boys BTS. But when it comes to celebrating, nothing ARMYs more excited than when it's a member's birthday. And what's great about stanning a boy band with seven members is that there are seven birthdays to celebrate. And the clock has midnight on Oct. 13, which means it's Jimin's 24th birthday, and the whole world is ready to celebrate, especially his bandmates. BTS' tweets for Jimin's 24th birthday are filled with so much love, which comes as no surprise.

But before we get into that, remember how I said the whole world was ready to celebrate Jimin's big day? Well, that fact was made perfectly clear when the boys performed at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11. Even though it was two whole days before Jimin's birthday (but only a day before in Korea), BTS gifted Jimin with a birthday surprise during the concert.

Toward the end of the concert, when the boys interact with the audience before singing their final song and say their goodbyes, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook began unexpectedly singing "Happy Birthday" in Arabic. Jimin, who was not in on the surprise (obvs), was actually taken so off guard that he didn't realize the boys were singing to him and began trying to sing along to the song to play along (the show must go on, y'know?). He didn't end up catching on until the part in the song when the boys sang out Jimin's name, at which point you could actually see the light bulb go off in Jimin's head as he realized everyone was singing him happy birthday. He was so touched that he started leaping and skipping around the stage happily.

Check out the sweet moment below:

So, basically, what you're telling me is BTS got together to learn "Happy Birthday" in Arabic just to surprise Jimin?! Say it with me now: Awwwwwww!

Considering BTS pulled off such a sweet gesture a whole day before Jimin's actual birthday, it's no surprise that they're showering him with love on Twitter now that it's his actual birthday in Korea!

Check out BTS' tweets to Jimin, but be warned: They'll seriously do things to your heart!

The first band member to mark the big day with a post was Jin, who tweeted out a handwritten birthday wish for Jimin along with a jokey message that he had been writing the note for three hours.

Next up, Suga sent his food-loving bandmate the perfect birthday wish.

RM celebrated Jimin's big day with a pair of serene photos of the singer looking out over a body of water.

On the other hand, Jungkook uploaded some less flattering photos of Jimin dozing off, adding a ton of hilarious hashtags to his birthday post.

J-Hope posted an adorable set of photos, and made plans to eat something delicious with Jimin when they are back in Korea.

And to round out the group's posts, V shared a stunning photo of Jimin playing in the snow.

The band's official Twitter account also shared in the Jimin love with an adorable GIF.

All in all, it is pretty clear that Jimin had an amazing birthday thanks to all the love from his bandmates and fans online.