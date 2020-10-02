On June 5, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated one million dollars to Black Lives Matter. ARMYs quickly followed in the boy's footsteps and donations from fans began to pour out thanks to BTS' act of kindness. While RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook didn't look for recognition for their donation, they finally spoke out about making the decision to lend a helping hand and BTS' quotes about their $1 million Black Lives Matter donation sends a clear message about how they will not stand for prejudice of any kind.

The Black Lives Matter foundation was founded in 2013 after Trayvon Martin’s murderer was acquitted. BLM's mission is to "eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes," according to the organization's website. After a summer that saw multiple Black Americans die at the hands of police — including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — BTS knew they had to step up and do their part to help.

When asked why the group decided to speak out about the movement in June, Jin told Variety:

When we’re abroad or in other situations, we’ve also been subjected to prejudice. We feel that prejudice should not be tolerated; it really has no place. We started to discuss what we could do to help, whether it was a donation or something else. That’s where the conversation began — just trying to see what we could do to try to alleviate this prejudice.

BTS didn't take their decision to speak out lightly, either. Knowing the significance of what their choice to publicly support BLM would mean for them and their fans, RM explained that the group "discussed it very carefully with the company and that’s how this came about."

Suga added: "[When it comes to supporting Black Lives Matter], I think it’s very simple really. It’s about us being against racism and violence. Most people would be against these things. We have experienced prejudice as well ourselves. We just want to voice the fact that we feel it’s the right of everyone to not be subject to racism or violence."

For J-Hope, it's simple. "We always want to do what we can to make it a better world," he said. "Whether in Korea or elsewhere, and go in as much of a positive direction as we can, whether through our music or charity."

BTS' quotes speak volumes about the type of people RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are both personally and professionally.