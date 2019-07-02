Stop what you're doing right now. BTS' "Lights" music video is here and it's as dreamy as you'd expect it to be. After teasing the project well in advance of its release date, ARMYs are finally being treated to the visuals that accompany the group's latest Japanese tune. This marks BTS' first Japanese song with a full-blown music video in nearly four years and is intended to complement the Japanese versions of “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL" in the CD release. Oh yeah, the CD has multiple editions, too.

I know, it's a lot to take in. Stick with me.

The music video appeared early on July 2 to United States-based fans and is inspirational AF. According to BTS' statement, the music video "conveys the message of hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other’s lights whenever they close their eyes.”

Deep. Meaningful. Beautiful. Y'know, all of your favorite things about BTS. But also, it heavily shows how close these boys really are to each other.

That's one of the best parts about BTS and their music — their unmatched ability to bring fresh content to their fanbase without selling out. Every album, song, social media post, and performance comes with a personalized passionate BTS touch and this music video is no different. They released a trailer on June 20 and gave everyone the feel-goods immediately. Then finally, the official music video was here.

Feast your eyes.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on YouTube

The drama! The lighting! The emotion! Truly, what is better than BTS all hanging out together in a movie theater thinking on life's greatest question? What are they watching? The story of their lives? The tale of their friendship? The secrets to the universe? It could mean so many things, people!

As for those CD's, beginning on June 5, ARMYs will have three editions to choose from. All versions will include the three tunes: "Lights, "Boy With Luv," and "IDOL," and two of the editions come with accompanying DVDs, too. According to Variety, fans who purchase "Limited Edition A" will be treated to the three tracks, plus a DVD holding the music videos for "Lights" and "IDOL."

If you're more of a behind-the-scenes kind of ARMY, then maybe you want to go for "Edition B." This includes the three songs, jacket photos, and a "making of" segment for the "Lights" music video.

Finally, "Edition C" is for folks who are prepared to opt out of a DVD and prefer a 36-page booklet. So, choose wisely.

The timing of the "Lights" music video release is perfect considering BTS is gearing up for four concerts in Japan. The boys will be hitting up Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on July 6 and 7, followed up an Ecopa stadium performance in Shizuoka the following weekend. While J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V are fairly new to the U.S. music mainstream, they've been soaring across Asia since the beginning of their career as a group, so they'll obviously be playing to packed audiences.

Meanwhile, I'll be busy coming up with some "Lights" dance moves. Sure, it's not as near and dear to my heart as an "IDOL" arm pump/hip roll, but then again, is anything?