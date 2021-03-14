After some COVID-related delays, Sunday, March 14, 2021 is the night for all music legends to show off both their talents and their impeccable fashion senses. And the world's biggest boy band didn't come to blend in. In their head-to-toe Louis Vuitton 'fits, BTS' 2021 Grammys looks are everything. This is the K-pop group's second nomination at the Grammys for the Pop Group Performance award, and they dressed to impress.

The group went with a mix-match of tuxedos and a singular sweatsuit. In blacks and brown tones, each of the seven members looked beyond dapper in their fits. While Louis Vuitton's sharp tailoring is apparent in each of their outfits, there's little differences that let them each show off their personalities. If you had a hard time picking your favorite member in the past, now you can whittle it down to the details that matter like who's wearing an untied bow-tie? Who went without a coat? Who wore a full-on bouquet applique?

In 2019, BTS made their debut at the 61st Grammy Awards as presenters and nominees, but, now, their army can see them reach new heights. The boy band's Grammys' appearance will be the first time a K-pop group ever perform on the award show's stage, and I can't wait to see them hit that sharp choreography. Although, they're up against Taylor Swift's "Exile" and "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, BTS doesn't even need to take home an award for their fans to win tonight.

