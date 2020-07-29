Need a little reminder that true love is still alive and well in the world? Allow me to point you toward Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's proposal photos. Two weeks after originally announcing their engagement, the two have returned to Instagram to bless their friends, family, and fans with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the actual proposal. For her part, Peltz took to Instagram on July 28 to post a series of pictures of Beckham down on one knee presumably asking for her hand in marriage. She also included some pictures of herself joyously celebrating with family members.

"Brooklyn you're my world," she adorably captioned her post. Beckham reiterated the mushy sentiment by commenting, "Love you so so much baby xxxx."

For his part, Beckham posted a few of the same pictures of Peltz celebrating with her family alongside some new pictures of himself hugging Peltz and them sharing a kiss. He paired the series of sweet photos with an aptly romantic caption:

Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️

Peltz was clearly a fan of the post, considering the fact that she commented, "I’m so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE."

Here's Beckham's post:

And here's Peltz's post:

Beckham and Peltz first announced they were engaged with matching Instagrams posted on July 11. Though the picture they chose to use was the same, their captions differed. In her post, Peltz wrote:

you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰

Beckham paired his with an equally sappy caption, writing:

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx

Ah, to be young and in love.