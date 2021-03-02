Britney Spears just had a major mom moment on Instagram. On Monday, March 1, she posted a rare photo with her two teenage kids, reflecting on how much they've grown. "It’s so crazy how time flies.... My boys are so big now," she wrote. You'll be just as surprised when you see Britney Spears' Instagram with her sons, Jayden and Preston, because they're both officially taller than her!

Through the years, Spears has kept her children mostly out of the spotlight, so fans treasure any update they get from her now and then. Since lately, the star has been doing a lot of reflecting on Instagram, fans were lucky enough to get a new picture of the three together. Spears' family photo shows her sandwiched between Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, who both appear several inches taller than her.

"I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" Spears captioned the shot of the trio wearing face masks while hiking in California. "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

Spears shares her children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She said the reason she doesn't post many pictures of her kids anymore is because they're big enough to "express their own identities," so she has to get their permission first before sharing a photo of them online. "I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!" she said.

Spears' Instagram with Jayden and Preston arrived a day after she shared a throwback photo of herself on stage at the 2002 Grammy Awards. The picture shows Spears wearing a gorgeous red dress with her hair teased, and the singer said the look reminded her of Julia Roberts in the iconic 1990 film Pretty Woman. "The red dress 👗 … the white and red diamonds 💎 …. and geez the curly hair 🤭 !!!!," she wrote. "Yes … this night was a dream !!!! Sometimes you have so much fun that the time flies by in literally 2 seconds !!!!"

Spears is definitely right about that because fans can't believe how much the family has all grown!