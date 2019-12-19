In the age of the internet celebrity, there isn't just one way to make a name for yourself, and Bretman Rock is living proof of that. The star has become widely known as a beauty influencer, YouTube content creator, Instagram personality, and in 2020, he's adding another thing to that list: reality TV star. On Dec. 18, MTV announced Bretman Rock will star in No Filter on Youtube. Rock, known for his outspoken personality, is bound to have some major buzz-worthy moments on his new series.

Although Rock now has many accolades under his belt, he grew up as a pretty average teen. He was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii with his family when he was 7. Like most kids, he posted videos to Snapchat, Vine (RIP), and YouTube, but in 2015, he was catapulted to a new level of stardom when one of his videos, How to Contour, went viral on YouTube.

Now, Rock is breaking major barriers in the beauty industry. For one, he's secured collabs with major retailers including Morphe and ColourPop, and is known for promoting diversity through beauty by making products are suitable for a wide range of skin tones. He's also celebrated widely in the LGBTQ community for being open his sexuality and relationships in his videos.

MTV debuted the No Filter series with Tana Mongeau in 2019, which followed the YouTube personality and Tanacon creator as she turned 21. The season featured wild moments including Mongeau getting engaged in a Las Vegas club and a pay-per-view streaming of her following nuptials to fellow controversial YouTuber Jake Paul. Now, it looks like Rock will be taking over with some shenanigans of his own.

Rock retweeted WWD's announcement of his No Filter spinoff, but as of Dec. 18, neither he nor MTV has made an official statement about what viewers might expect in the show. Mongeau's season focused heavily on her friends and love life, so there's reason to believe Rock's might do the same. He's famously friends with fellow YouTuber Nikita Dragun, so perhaps she, or other beauty influencers, will make appearances on the show. Rock also has a boyfriend and has been super hush-hush about his identity so far, but that might be hard to keep under wraps with MTV cameras following him around.

Rock's season of MTV's No Filter is expected to launch in early 2020. In the meantime, fans can check him out on Instagram, but unlike his upcoming show, those pics might have some, ahem, filters on them.