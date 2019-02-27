St. Patrick's Day is almost here. Whether you're Irish or not, it's always fun to participate in the March 17 festivities. Breckenridge Brewery's Go Gold sweepstakes is giving you a fun new way to celebrate the cultural holiday. If you're a fan of stout beers and free vacations, then you don't want to let this contest pass you by. The winner will be awarded a trip for two people to Ireland. You've got to play to win. Wanna know more? Here's how the sweepstakes works.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Breckenridge Brewery released a new Nitro Irish Stout. The beer is currently available at retailers nationwide, according to the brewery. Why should you care? Well, Breckenridge Brewery just launched its Go Gold sweepstakes. Hidden inside of certain 12-packs of the new stout is golden beer cans. If you're lucky enough to find one of these elusive gold-colored cans, you will be one step closer to winning a free trip for two to Ireland. The contest begins on Monday, Feb. 18 and wraps up on Sunday, March 31, according to the brewery.

Once you find one of the golden cans buried in your box of beer, upload it to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Before you press share, add the hashtag #GoGoldSweepstakes to your post. This is how you officially enter the contest. If you're posting to Facebook, locate the official Breckenridge Brewery's Facebook page. From there, find the Golden Can Sweepstakes post and share your image with the hashtag in the comments section.

Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

If you're not a beer drinker, that's OK. You can still enter this contest, too, as the brewery does not require a purchase to play. You can download the golden can label on the Breckenridge Brewery website. Just print it out and follow the same entry instructions. The winner will be announced on or around April 1, according to the official contest rules.

Although, if you live in Alabama or California, you should ignore everything I just wrote and adhere to the following specific instructions. Per Breckenridge Brewery, residents of these two states must take a picture of themselves wearing gold for St. Patrick’s Day and post on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You don't need the gold can or the printable gold can wrap to enter, if you live in Alabama or California. There's really nothing to lose, so why not enter? Traveling is expensive. If you can get someone else to foot the bill, then you've really got this whole life thing down pat.

Make sure to read the contest's terms and conditions of the contest before you enter. I know it's long and boring, but it's always a good idea to know exactly what you may be getting yourself into.

Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

That's not all that Breckenridge Brewery has cooking for St. Paddy's Day. If you happen to find find yourself in Colorado on March 17 (psst, this is St. Patrick's Day), make sure to visit America's Highest Pop-Up Irish pub, per the brewery. The one-of-a-kind pub located at 10,010 feet. For comparison's sake, the town of Breckenridge sits at 9,600 feet, so this pub really is way up there. See you there.