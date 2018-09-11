Another day, another absolutely devastating celebrity breakup. Yes, this year has been filled with plenty of whirlwind romances and subsequent engagements from our favorite stars but it's also had its fair share of high profile splits, like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt or Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. And now we've got another celeb couple to add to the ranks: two of my favorite members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast, Brandon and Leah Jenner, split. No, Brandon and Leah weren't regulars on the show but they'd occasionally make appearances from time to time and every time they did you could tell how adorable their relationship was.

Brandon and Leah both took to Instagram to announce the split with the same statement that read:

Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever. Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love. Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication. Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys! Brandon and Leah

While the two got married six years ago in 2012, they've actually been together for a whopping 14 years which is, basically, like an eternity in Hollywood marriage years.

They share one daughter together named Eva who had they had back in 2015. Just two days ago Leah posted an image of Brandon on Instagram along with the caption, "The best Dada ever♥️✨"

If you missed the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured the adorable couple, let me remind you how they're connected. Brandon is Caitlyn Jenner's son from her first marriage to Linda Thompson. While Leah is not in any way biologically related to the Kardashian-Jenner family, she does have her own fair share of A-list ties. Her father, Don Felder, is the guitarist for The Eagles.

It's obviously unfortunate to hear that any couple has made the difficult decision to divorce but we hope that Brandon and Leah are able to, at least, remain friends.

