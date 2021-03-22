Blue Moon is giving you a tempting incentive to stop procrastinating your spring cleaning. In addition to giving away free six-packs of its LightSky beer as a reward for decluttering your space, Blue Moon LightSky x The Home Edit's spring cleaning campaign includes the chance to win a one-on-one session with the queens of organizing, The Home Edit's founders Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. Here's how to enter to score a tidying consultation worth $1,000 as well as a free case of beer.

To start your decluttering off on a refreshing note, Blue Moon is inviting fans who are at least 21 years old to swap just six items for a six-pack of its light wheat beer, Blue Moon LightSky, which owes its citrus notes to the fact it's brewed with real tangerine peels. To score your own six-pack, you have until March 31 to follow @bluemoonbrewco on Instagram and Twitter, take a photo of the items you're planning to donate, and share them on either your public Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #LightSkyLightenUp and #sweeps. If you enter via Instagram, you'll also need to tag @bluemoonbrewco in your entry.

Whether you're looking to give your old clothes or books a new home, anything is up for grabs as long as you have at least six items. As long as you're still following Blue Moon on March 31 and your entry complies with all the fine print requirements, Blue Moon will send you $15 over Venmo to buy yourself a pack of beer as long as supplies last.

Blue Moon LightSky says around half the 330 entry spots are still available as of March 22, and the company plans to continue to fulfill valid entries submitted through March 31, so don't wait on submitting your entry.

Courtesy of Blue Moon LightSky

In addition to getting $15 worth of beer on the house, all entrants will also be automatically entered to win the grand prize: a virtual consultation and organizing session with The Home Edit's Clea and Joanna worth $1,000.

With celebrity clients like Khloé Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon who have used the service, you can expect to get a star-approved 45-minute consultation including tips and trips for organizing and decluttering for one room in your home. Keep in mind you must be able to book the virtual session before May 15 to take advantage of the prize.

While you don't actually have to prove you donated your items to enter, Blue Moon LightSky is also giving away 330 prepaid shipping labels to Planet Aid, which you can find here, making it so easy to pack up your six items — after you've snapped your photos — and send them on their way. Happy cleaning!