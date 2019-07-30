For me, summertime really goes hand-in-hand with one of my favorite desserts: Ice cream. The classic sweet treat is seriously perfect for any time of the day, whether it's catching up with friends at the park or curling up to Netflix on the couch. That's why ice cream lovers like me can rejoice over Blue Bunny's new Load'd Sundae flavors, and there's one flavor that really stands out. The convenient Blue Bunny Churro Load'd Sundae takes the ice cream sundae experience to the next level, and let's be honest, this is one I want to take everywhere. If you're like me, you'll want to have one of these grab-and-go delights in your hand right now, especially now that there are new mouthwatering flavors on the line.

The ice cream line just introduced a set of eight new flavors, according to Delish, so ice cream aficionados can take it up a notch. While the new flavors include things like Apple Pie A La Mode and Cherry Cheesecake, the one I'm most excited about is definitely the new Churro flavor. Yes, you heard that right. The Blue Bunny website describes the flavor as a mix of "Dulce de leche ice cream, cinnamon graham and cinnamon caramel swirls, churro pieces, [and] chocolaty sea salt caramel bunnies." All that cinnamon-y goodness sounds like the perfect way to enjoy both the sugary flavor of churros and the creamy texture of soft-serve ice cream.

Even better? The self-contained sundaes are a great grab-and-go treat for anywhere you can take a little cooler bag. Blue Bunny introduced the Load'd Sundaes in April 2018 with the intention of giving ice cream lovers the ability to enjoy the treat wherever and whenever. In a press release, Blue Bunny senior brand manager Rachel Lukoff describes: "We created Load'd Sundaes to give people a delicious, ice cream sundae experience they can grab and go or enjoy from the comfort of their own home."

Another new Blue Bunny Load'd Sundae flavor that immediately stood out to me is the Marshmallow Crispy Bar, and can you blame me? One of my favorite summer pastimes is having a bonfire while roasting marshmallows and making s'mores, so the Marshmallow Crispy Bar Sundae definitely hits the sweet spot. It's a balanced mix of marshmallow ice cream with crispy ingredients like rice and chocolaty rice crisps. Sounds like something worth biting into!

If you're not sold on these two flavors yet, though, don't fret. The other flavors are sure to provoke your sweet senses. There's something for everyone with flavors like Mint Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Bunny, Strawberry Shortcake, Bunny Tracks, Chocolate Brownie Bomb, PB Mallow Mania, and more. The Load'd Sundaes are selling for a bargain at $2.99 per cup. To find out where you can satisfy your summer sundae needs, you can check out the Blue Bunny website. There, you'll be able to enter your zip code or address to find the nearest retailer. You can even see if the retailer is carrying the specific Load'd Sundae flavor you're in the mood for, so you can easily stock up on your Blue Bunny stash in no time.

Fans are seriously raving about the Load'd Sundaes and giving the ice cream tons of love on Instagram, with one user calling the sundaes "incredible ... and inexpensive" while another calls them "amazingly good." I'm totally sold. So what are you waiting for? It's time to head straight to the freezer for the perfect summer chiller.