You ready for the cutest thing you've ever seen? Blake Shelton reportedly included Gwen Stefani’s sons in his proposal in such a sweet way. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source reportedly told People on Nov. 4. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Stefani and Shelton for comment on the claims Shelton reportedly asked her children for permission before popping the question, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Her three sons reportedly weren't the only men in Stefani's life Shelton went to for permission before popping the question. Apparently, the country crooner also asked her father for the green light before asking Stefani to marry him. "Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen," a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Oct. 27. "It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.” (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Stefani and Shelton for comment on the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI: Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement on Instagram on Oct. 27 by posting the same picture of them kissing as Stefani flashes her ring-clad hand to the camera.

Stefani posted the image alongside the caption, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx." Stefani posted the same picture that same day alongside the caption, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Oh, and let me hit you with some ring deets. “Gwen’s massive new bling appears to be a round or oval cut, set in a solitaire or simple pavé platinum setting. While round cuts are most popular (and most expensive due to high-demand), we’ve watched fancy shapes such as oval become more and more sought after, especially with style icons Blake Lively and Hailey Bieber rocking ovals on their ring fingers,” Katie Zimmerman, chief merchandising officer of Blue Nile, previously told Elite Daily. “With the center stone nearly reaching Gwen’s middle knuckle, I estimate the total weight of her engagement ring to be approximately eight to 10 carats at a value of $700k-$800k, depending on the color and clarity of the diamonds.”

Contrastingly, Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion at Brilliant Earth, estimated the rock on her ring is six to nine carats and cost Shelton over $500,000.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Whatever the case, it looks like Shelton went big. So happy for these two!!