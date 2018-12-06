Good morning to Wakanda and no one else. The epic movie Black Panther is up for Best Motion Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song this year at the Golden Globes and fans are so excited. Black Panther's 2019 Golden Globe nominations prove Wakanda really is forever. Even though competition is fierce, followers are rooting for T'Challa and crossing all of their fingers and toes for the breakout film.

Black Panther premiered in February 2018 and blew up at the box office. According to Forbes, it set a bunch of records including fifth-biggest opening weekend of all time with a $202 million Friday to Sunday time frame. It was also the first movie to top the weekend box office five times in a row following Avatar, which was released in 2009. The only other movies to pull that off include the super classics Titanic (1997) and The Six Sense (1999). Black Panther also pioneered new Hollywood territory as a big-budget superhero movie featuring a black director and predominantly black cast. Now, the film is chilling in the most-revered Golden Globe category next to other heavy-hitters like BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born.

Sure, sure, that's all well and good. But, do those movies have the endorsement of the one and only Michelle Obama? Former FLOTUS Michelle jumped on Twitter after seeing the film around its release with a glowing message. She wrote:

Congrats to the entire # blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.

My new favorite daydream is to imagine Michelle and Barack Obama snuggling in to watch the Golden Globes together. Thanks to Michelle's tweet (and millions of others) Variety reports Black Panther is also the most-tweeted-about movie in 2018. Maybe obviously, its top hashtags are #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda if you want to draft your Golden Globe tweets now.

Black Panther is also nominated for Best Original Score along with A Quiet Place, Isle of Dogs, First Man, and Marry Poppins Returns. (OK, I see you Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi.) It is also up for Best Original Song for the track "All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, but it's up against Lady Gaga's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, so IDK, IDK, IDK!

KendrickLamarVEVO on YouTube

To cheer Wakanda on, fans can tune into the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The event will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and broadcasted on NBC along with other streaming services. For me, awards season is one of the best times of the year because I can totally indulge in my winter-sloth self, strap on my PJ's and order take out. It doesn't hurt if it involves a little Michael B. Jordan walking the red carpet, either.

Good luck, Black Panther! Wakanda forever, baby.