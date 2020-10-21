If you've been craving some live music, you better get tickets to Billie Eilish's upcoming virtual concert because it's going to be epic. The show is on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. ET, and it's named after the star's Where Do We Go? tour, which began in March before getting postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Days ahead of the big event, the singer gave fans a sneak peek of what they can expect. Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go? virtual concert details reveal there's so many things planned for the big, virtual night.

Eilish will perform live from Los Angeles alongside her brother Finneas, as well as her touring drummer Andrew Marshall. According to a press release, Where Do We Go: The Livestream will use multiple cameras and state-of-the-art XR technology in order to give fans a "virtual, multi-dimensional, interactive, and immersive" experience. This includes Eilish performing on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft 360 LED screens, which will offer a 3D rendered environment. 500 fans who purchased tickets will also be selected to virtually interact with Eilish throughout the show in real time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's not all because an hour ahead of the livestream, Eilish will have a pre-show, during which she'll debut an exclusive new clip from her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The pre-show will feature guest appearances and special content giveaways, so you definitely don't want to miss out.

Tickets for the star's livestream are available now on her official website for $30. Apart from the live show, fans will get a link to watch the concert on demand for 24 hours after the event airs. Fans will also have access to exclusive merch, making the whole thing feel even more like a real-life concert. Proceeds from select items will go toward Crew Nation, which is a fund created by Live Nation to help support the crew members who are out of work due to the pandemic putting nearly all music tours on hold.

In case you didn't get to see Eilish on tour this year, now's your chance!